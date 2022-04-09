2 Killed, 1 Injured After Dorchester House Party Erupts In Gunfire: Report

Two people are dead and another injured in an early morning shooting in Boston, multiple news outlets report.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of Melbourne Street in Dorchester around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, Boston25 reports.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a local hospital, the outlet reports. A third victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The shooting earlier this morning in Dorchester is yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Boston police and my office are doing everything possible to address gun violence but, as I’ve said again and again, the approach must include all of society.”

The shooting apparently happened at a house party in the area, NBC Boston reports. A man who lives in the area described the scene to the outlet.

"It was like rapid fire," he said. "Boom boom… my instinct just kicked in and I was like, get out of here."

It is unclear if any arrests have been made and the victims' names have not been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

