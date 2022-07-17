Off-Duty Boston Firefighter Catches Baby As Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire

An off-duty firefighter jumped into action while helping his Boston brethren battle a 2-alarm fire that injured two people and displaced seven, fire officials said.

The fire occurred in the back of a multi-family home at 22 Norton Street in Hyde Park around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, Boston Fire said on Twitter.

The fire reportedly spread from the first and second floors up to the roof, officials said. All residents were able to safely evacuate.

While residents were evacuating, a mother dropped her baby from the second floor into the arms of an off-firefighter who also lives in the building, officials said.

The mother and father then jumped from the second floor and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The damage from the fire was estimated to be more than $500,000 officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

