Man Who Shot 13-Year-Old Dorchester Boy Through The Eye Arrested: Police

Police said they arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday, Aug. 24., in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old with a bullet hole in his eye, police said.

Jashone Bullock, of Dorchester, faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14 and several gun offenses, Boston police said.

Officers said they received a Shot Spotter radio call in the area on Sunday around 8:45 p.m. in Mattapan. They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his eye in the Franklin Fields neighborhood. Responders rushed him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police didn't release any updates on the boy's condition or what caused the shooting.

