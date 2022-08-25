Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

Man Who Shot 13-Year-Old Dorchester Boy Through The Eye Arrested: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Boston Police Department
Boston Police Department Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

Police said they arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday, Aug. 24., in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old with a bullet hole in his eye, police said. 

Jashone Bullock, of Dorchester, faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14 and several gun offenses, Boston police said. 

Officers said they received a Shot Spotter radio call in the area on Sunday around 8:45 p.m. in Mattapan. They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his eye in the Franklin Fields neighborhood. Responders rushed him to an area hospital for treatment. 

Police didn't release any updates on the boy's condition or what caused the shooting. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.