Man Victim Of Third Fatal Weekend Shooting In Boston

David Cifarelli
Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Kentaro Toma on Unsplash

A man is the third victim of back-to-back fatal shootings reported in Boston over the weekend, authorities said. 

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 483 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, Boston Police reports. 

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

This comes after a woman was fatally shot in Mattapan also on Sunday and a 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Dorchester on Saturday. 

The investigation into all shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

