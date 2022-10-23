Woman Victim Of Second Fatal Weekend Shooting In Boston

Boston Police are investigating after a woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Mattapan.

Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue around 4:47 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This comes after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Dorchester just a day before.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

