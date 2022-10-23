Police ID Man Killed In Overnight Dorchester Shooting As 36-Year-Old Daniel Sanders

Boston Police have identified a man who was fatally shot overnight in Dorchester this weekend as 36-year-old Daniel Sanders of Dorchester.

Sanders died at a local hospital after being shot in the area of 39 Baird Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

