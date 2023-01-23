Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán

The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South.

Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common on Tremont Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to the Boston Police Department. Upon arrival, police found an individual spray painting the messages “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” on the monument.

Police began to arrest the individual, who they identified as 23-year-old Jared Dowell, of Melrose, who was later confirmed by Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark on Twitter to be her daughter, Riley.

"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting," Clark said. "This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process."

According to Boston police, protesters were screaming profanities and stopping traffic as they gathered around police Dowell was arrested. An officer was hit in the face, causing bleeding to the nose and mouth during the altercation.

Dowell was charged with the following:

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Destruction or injury of personal property

Damage of property by graffiti/tagging

Dowell posted the $500 cash bail ordered by a judge, who also instructed Dowell to stay away from Boston Common, according to a Tweet by Abbey Niezgoda. A plea of not guilty was automatically entered, and Dowell will be in court next on April 19.

Daily Voice has contacted the Boston Police Department for the police report of Dowell's arrest; police have not yet responded.

About two hours after Dowell's arrest, police arrested another protester, Andrea Colletti, 27, of Brighton, after she tried to run away from police.

Colletti was charged with:

Damage of property by graffiti/tagging,

Destruction or injury of personal property

Resisting arrest.

The protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument was in support of an Atlanta protest that occurred on the same day, according to WHDH. The demonstration was organized in reaction to the shooting of Manuel Terán, who went by the name “Tortuguita,” according to Democracy Now.

Tortuguita was shot while protesting the construction of a $90 million police training facility in Atlanta, Democracy Now reports. The training facility is proposed to be constructed on a public forest.

A GoFundMe has been created for Tortuguita's family to help with funeral costs as well as general expenses.

Six people were arrested during the Atlanta protest that occurred earlier in the day, according to CNN. Dowell and Colletti are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

