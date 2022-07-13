Four Injured In Late Night Roxbury Shooting Days After Stabbing In Same Area

Four people have been injured in a late night shooting in Boston the same week a man was hospitalized after being stabbing in the same neighborhood, authorities said.

Police responded to shots fired in the area of 39 Warren Street in Roxbury around 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found three adult males suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

In addition, another adult male also suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a local hospital after driving to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, police said.

This is comes just days after a man was seriously injured in overnight stabbing near Nubian Station.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and no other information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.