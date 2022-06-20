Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Average Price For Gas Drops Slightly: Here's Latest Breakdown By County In Massachusetts
Police & Fire

Fatal Father's Day Stabbing Under Investigation In Mattapan

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Boston Police are investigating after finding a man who was apparently stabbed to death on Father's Day in Mattapan. 

Police responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 35 Colorado Street around 2:34 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.