Fatal Father's Day Stabbing Under Investigation In Mattapan

Boston Police are investigating after finding a man who was apparently stabbed to death on Father's Day in Mattapan.

Police responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 35 Colorado Street around 2:34 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

