Mohammed Chowdhury, who pleaded guilty in January to two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, was sentenced last week to 92 months in federal prison, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

“Mr. Chowdhury literally thought he could get away with murder,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Mr. Chowdhury’s disturbing conduct – in combination with the misogyny and dehumanization he expressed in trying to carry out this plot – speak volumes about how dangerous he is."

Chowdhury's plot however was doomed from the start.

An unidentified source told FBI agents in November 2022 that Chowdhury was trying to hire an assassin to kill his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, the prosecutor said. The first person he hired took his money but did not follow through with the murders.

Chowdhury then turned to the source and asked for help hiring a killer as soon as possible. He said he would even rob a store to get the money if he needed to, the prosecutor said.

From December 2022 through January 2023, Chowdhury spoke with and met multiple undercover agents posing as a hitman and his associates. Chowdhury explained that his ex wouldn't allow him to see their children, and he was frustrated with her "westernization and independent thinking," the prosecutor said.

He wanted her dead.

He asked the agents to beat and rob her and her boyfriend so it would appear as a random act of violence and not lead back to him.

Chowdhury agreed to pay $4,000 per murder, and provided a $500 deposit to the federal agent, authorities said. He was immediately arrested.

Chowdhury faced up to 10 years in prison following his guilty plea, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Chowdhury had violated a protective order in October 2019 that his wife had placed against him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.