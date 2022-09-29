Ex-Boston Bank Employee Forged $65K Check To Buy Luxury SUV: DA

A Boston man who worked as a customer service representative for a bank forged a treasurer's check to pay for a new BMW, authorities said.

Damion Evans, 42, of Hyde Park, faces charges of embezzlement from a bank, forgery, and writing a false check, the Suffolk County District Attorney said on Thursday, Sept. 29. A judge released him without bail.

Prosecutors say Evans generated a $65,000 treasurer's check from Cambridge Trust bank but told his bosses that he did it by mistake and deleted the transaction from the system, authorities said.

A week later on June 16, Evans used that check to buy a BMW X6 from BMW of Norwood, authorities said. Bank managers called investigators after they noticed the transaction and gave them a copy of the check that Evans had signed when he bought the car, authorities said.

The bank fired him the next day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.