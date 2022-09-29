Contact Us
Ex-Boston Bank Employee Forged $65K Check To Buy Luxury SUV: DA

A former customer service employee at a Cambridge Trust bank branch used a $65,000 treasurer's check to buy a BMW SUV, prosecutors said.
A Boston man who worked as a customer service representative for a bank forged a treasurer's check to pay for a new BMW, authorities said. 

Damion Evans, 42, of Hyde Park, faces charges of embezzlement from a bank, forgery, and writing a false check, the Suffolk County District Attorney said on Thursday, Sept. 29. A judge released him without bail. 

Prosecutors say Evans generated a $65,000 treasurer's check from Cambridge Trust bank but told his bosses that he did it by mistake and deleted the transaction from the system, authorities said. 

A week later on June 16, Evans used that check to buy a BMW X6 from BMW of Norwood, authorities said. Bank managers called investigators after they noticed the transaction and gave them a copy of the check that Evans had signed when he bought the car, authorities said. 

The bank fired him the next day. 

