Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: BPS Superintendent 'Speechless' After 7-Year-Old Brings Gun To School: Police
Police & Fire

Dorchester Teen Arrested After Throwing Condom At Transit Police Officer

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The assault happened in the area of Summer and Arch streets in Boston late Thursday afternoon
The assault happened in the area of Summer and Arch streets in Boston late Thursday afternoon Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Boston teenager was arrested for assaulting a Transit Police officer by throwing an unwrapped condom at them and smashing their cruiser's windshield.

Transit Police responded to the incident in the area of Summer and Arch streets near Downtown Crossing around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, TPD said. 

Upon arrival, officers saw the 14-year-old and his friends running through a crowd of people. The teen kept running and threw "numerous expletives" at officers while they pursued him, police said.

The teenager eventually punched an officer in the chest before being arrested. He was taken to TPD headquarters for booking. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.