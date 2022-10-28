Dorchester Teen Arrested After Throwing Condom At Transit Police Officer

A Boston teenager was arrested for assaulting a Transit Police officer by throwing an unwrapped condom at them and smashing their cruiser's windshield.

Transit Police responded to the incident in the area of Summer and Arch streets near Downtown Crossing around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, TPD said.

Upon arrival, officers saw the 14-year-old and his friends running through a crowd of people. The teen kept running and threw "numerous expletives" at officers while they pursued him, police said.

The teenager eventually punched an officer in the chest before being arrested. He was taken to TPD headquarters for booking.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.