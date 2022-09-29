Brookline Bank Robber Caught After Officers Recognized Him From Earlier Bust: Police

The tip came from inside the house. When police started looking for a man they said robbed a Brookline bank, they didn't have to go far to find him. The officers remembered him from an arrest a few days earlier.

Jerome Turner, a 47-year-old Boston man, is accused of entering the Brookline Bank in Harvard Square earlier this week, Brookline police said. Turner reportedly walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash, authorities continued.

Shortly after the robbery police put out a security camera image of the suspect and two Brookline officers recognized him immediately. They should have because they'd arrested Turner the week before on a shoplifting charge, police said.

Turner wasn't happy about their reunion, however, as he reportedly punched two officers when they went to arrest him on Tuesday, Brookline police said. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

Turner, though, remains in custody as of Thursday. Officials were holding him on an $80,000 bond, police said.

