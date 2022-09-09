Boston Man Who Fired At Police During Armed Robbery Escape Gets 16 Years: Feds

A 31-year-old Boston man who pleaded guilty to taking part in a violent Brockton armed robbery in 2019 was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's Office said.

Stephan Rosser-Stewart was part of a four-man group that robbed a T-Mobile store and fired several shots while trying to make their getaway from police, authorities said. Federal prosecutors charged Rosser-Stewart, Darius Carter, and Diovanni Carter in the robbery. State authorities also charged Dennis Martin in the case.

The men walked into the Belmont Street store and shoved a gun to the manager's head, the Enterprise News said. Darius Carter pistolwhipped the manager to get them to open the safe filled with cash and cell phones. The men stole $25,000 in money and electronics before speeding away, the report said.

What the men didn't realize, however, was that police could trace the stolen phones' GPS, and a high-speed chase began shortly after the heist, the newspaper said. Darius Carter and Rosser-Stewart fired nine shots at pursuing police, the report continued. No one was injured.

The chase ended after they hit something in the road, which disabled their car. The men ran away in different directions, federal officials said.

Police arrested Darius Carter and Rosser-Stewart shortly after the chase. Diovanni Carter, who drove the getaway car and was the reported mastermind, was captured weeks later at an apartment in Mattapan, federal authorities said.

“Mr. Rosser-Stewart and his co-defendants robbed a clerk at gunpoint and subsequently fired shots at a pursuing police officer during a high-speed chase through a quiet residential neighborhood. They terrorized the Brockton community and endangered innocent lives, all for greed and the pursuit of money,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said.

Rosser-Stewart pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery; conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery; discharging, brandishing, using, and carrying a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Darius Carter pleaded guilty last year and received 14 years in prison, prosecutors said. Diovanni Carter is serving a 22-year sentence after a court convicted him in 2020. Dennis Martin pleaded guilty in 2019 and is scheduled for sentencing later this month.

