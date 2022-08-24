Boston Bus Rider Slams Woman's Head Into Glass After Being Told To ‘Shut Up’

An argument over a woman being rowdy on an MBTA bus ended with one woman getting hurt and the other arrested, authorities said.

Police received a call about an assault in progress on a bus at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Transit Police said.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers that a woman, later identified as Shauntay Simmons, of Boston, was drinking and speaking incredibly loud. The victim, who was on the phone, then told Simmons to "shut up," according to police.

At that point, Simmons hit the victim in the face and slammed her head against the buses' window several times. She suffered abrasions and swelling to her face as a result.

Simmons also allegedly fled the scene after the bus pulled over, police said. Officers later found and arrested Simmons.

