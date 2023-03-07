Attack Broke Victim's Facial Bones: 3 Boston Women Arrested In Assault, DA Says

Prosecutors charged three Boston women with an attack last month that left the victim with a broken facial bone and ruptured blood vessels in her neck, authorities said.

Jalisa Banks, age 31, of Jamacia Plains, and Candace Phillips, 37, of Dorchester, were arraigned Monday, March 6, on charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) causing serious bodily injury, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Despite the prosecutor asking for bails of $2,500 and $7,500 for the women — respectively, the judge released them on personal recognizance, officials said.

Taranesia Williams, 33, of Dorchester, was arrested on Friday on the same charge. She was also released on personal recognizance, the prosecutor said.

The women are accused of getting into a fight on Feb. 18 just before 1 a.m. at 2 Shandon Road in the Dorchester neighborhood. The victim said she and another woman had gone to the home to pick up a friend, but when they knocked on the door when no one answered. That's when she told police the trio jumped her, punching her, knocking her to the ground, and kicking and punching her in the head, authorities said.

The 41-year-old victim said she knew the attackers. She believes they were angry at her because of a relationship with a mutual acquaintance.

