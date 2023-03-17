Arrest Made In Connection With Fatal Double Shooting At Roxbury Bar: Police

A 33-year-old Boston man was arrested for a fatal double shooting that happened at a Boston bar last month, according to authorities.

Stephen Freeman was arrested for the murder of 37-year-old Terrell Banks on Thursday, March 16, Boston Police report.

Banks died in a double shooting that occurred at Slade's Bar & Grill, located at 958 Tremont Street in the South End/Lower Roxbury, around 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, police report. A second male victim also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police added.

Freeman was previously arrested on firearm related charges in July 2020, according to a separate release from Boston Police. Banks also had several charges filed against him, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Freeman was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston Police said. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

