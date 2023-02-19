Woman, Man Killed In Back-To-Back Weekend Boston Shootings: Police

Two people have died and another is injured following back-to-back shootings over Presidents' Day Weekend in Boston, authorities said.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester around 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers responded to the second shooting at 958 Tremont Street in the South End/Lower Roxbury. around 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, police report. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals where one was pronounced dead, according to police. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not said if the shootings are related and neither of the victims have been identified.

Both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information about either shooting can contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. Meanwhile, anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

