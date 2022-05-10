8 Passengers, Driver Hurt After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Front Of MBTA Bus

Eight passengers and a driver are injured after a pickup truck ran into an MBTA bus in Boston, authorities said.

The truck smashed into the right front of the bus at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Dixwell Street just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, MBTA Transit Police said.

The driver of the truck was said to be experiencing a medical emergency when they struck the bus, police said. Both vehicles sustained "moderate" damage as a result.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and alert, police said. Meanwhile the bus driver, complaining of head, neck and back pain, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital. All eight passengers were transported for similar injuries, police added.

The crash is under investigation.

