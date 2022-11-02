1-Month-Old Boy Found After Possibly Kidnapped From South Station: Transit Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 1-month-old boy from Boston, authorities said.

The baby was allegedly taken from his mother at South Station on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 2, MBTA Transit Police said on Twitter.

Police later located the man and infant in Medford, TPD said in a separate Tweet. It is alleged that the man forcefully took the baby from his mother and drove away.

Transit Police said the man is related to the baby as well. The infant appeared to be unharmed and the mother was with police.

