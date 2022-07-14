Spider-Man Spin-Off 'Madame Web' Slings Into Boston For Filming

Fans will have to stretch their patience if they want to see the long-awaited next "Spider Man" spin-off, which won't hit theaters until next year.

However, if they take a trip to Boston soon, they can get a sneak peak because the Sony-Marvel co-production started filming there this week, according to an article from Boston.com.

"Madame Web" stars Dakota Johnson as a blind psychic hooked up to a life-support system whose tubes look like a spider's web. Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Tahir Rahim will join her in the cast, according to Deadline.

Producers haven't said much about the movie's plot, but early photos from filming locations show it is set some 20 years in the past. Set decorators have turned parts of Boston into turn-of-the-millennium New York, including vintage Beyoncè billboards and filthy busses.

Several people have already snapped photos of the production earlier this week. The movie is filming under the working title "Claire," Deadline said.

The Sony-Marvel production will film at the Hangout, a massive former hangar for fighter jets that now serves as a soundstage for blockbusters such as "Free Guy," "Don't Look Up," and "Ghostbusters" filmed in recent years, Boston.com reported.

If you want to behind the scenes, you can apply to be an extra on the movie. Producers need people to fill out the world. Click here to learn more about that process.

