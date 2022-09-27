Mass AG Hits NY-Based Cleaning Company With $65,000 In Labor Law Violations

A New-York based cleaning company with Massachusetts ties is facing $65,000 in citations for labor law violations, Attorney General Maura Healy announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

An investigation by the Fair Labor Division determined MP Star Professionals, which operates Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez violated several labor laws in the Bay State.

These violations include failing to pay employees, not allowing employees to earn and use sick time, not paying employees overtime and failing to reimburse workers for cleaning supplies. MP Star also wrongly classified their employees as independent contractors, Healy said.

“This company broke our state’s strong labor laws and targeted workers with language barriers in order to make a profit,” Healey said. “My office will continue to advocate for all workers across Massachusetts by seeking rightful compensation for the workers who have been impacted by this company’s unlawful actions.”

The investigation also determined that MP Star commonly targeted Spanish-speaking woman to make it harder for them to assert their rights.

This is not the first time a cleaning company has come under fire for violating several labor laws. In a related case, Florida-based cleaning company CorpHousing Group, Inc. was cited $15,000 for failing to provide records to the AG’s Office.

Group frequently contracted with MP workers who regularly cleaned their properties in the Boston area as well, Healy said. Records show the company paid just under $1 million to MP Star and Perez for cleaning services over six months in 2021.

MP Star serves several cities across the country including Los Angeles, Denver, Miami and Washington DC, according to their website.

