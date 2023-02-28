Dorchester Tesla Driver Dies Days After Chain-Reaction Crash In DC, Police Say

A Tesla driver from Boston who was hospitalized in a violent multi-vehicle crash in Washington, DC died nearly a week after suffering critical injuries near the National Zoo, authorities said.

Mohammed Islam, 21, of Dorchester, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, after following the wrong-way crash in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Metropolitan Police Department report.

Islam was driving with four passengers when he crossed over the double-yellow line into the opposite lane and struck a 2018 Toyota C-HR, and 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-350 head-on.

After crashing into the Toyota and Mercedes, the Tesla was again struck on the passenger side by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling through the area at the same time.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and transported Islam, as well as the drivers of the Toyota and Mercedes to area hospital for treatment.

Islam died on Sunday night. The condition of the other hospitalized drivers and passengers was not available. According to his Facebook profile, Islam previously studied at Harvard University.

"I can’t explain my feelings for my muhit bhaia," Islam's brother Moinul said on Facebook. "Rest in peace brother."

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact MPD detectives by calling (202) 727-9099.

