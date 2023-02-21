Crash Outside National Zoo Sends 7 To Hospital, 3 Critical, Officials Say (DEVELOPING)

Contact Us
Annie DeVoe
A crash occurred outside of the National Zoo
A crash occurred outside of the National Zoo Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS

A violent crash in Washington, DC sent several people to the hospital, some in worse shape than others, authorities say.

The crash reportedly occurred the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, outside of the National Zoo, according to a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson. 

At least three people were pinned in the multi-vehicle crash, police say.

All seven people were extricated and sent to various hospitals following the incident, three with life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

