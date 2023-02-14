No Valentine's Date? These Massachusetts Animals Are Looking For Love

If you're alone this Valentine's Day, the MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter have some animal companions they say will cure your loneliness.

The groups recently highlighted some of their animals who are in the most need of love and can go home with you today.

Mallory is a 6-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Boston Adoption Center for more than a month. She arrived at NEAS on December 22, 2022, as part of a transport from South Carolina, and she moved to Boston five days later. Click here for adoption information on Mallory.

Indy is a 12-year-old cat in the Cape Cod Adoption Center looking for the perfect home to grow old in. She has been in the shelter since October when her previous owner surrendered her because of her medical needs. She is hyperthyroid, which is a condition easily managed with daily medication. Indy is known as laid-back and sweet. Click here for adoption information.

Hambone is a 2-year-old goat who’s been at Nevins Farm for more than half his life. He was seized from a property in Dighton in January 2021 along with nearly 100 other goats, many of whom are also looking for homes. Nevins staff say Hambone and others in his herd are impossible not to love thanks to their hilarious antics. Click here for adoption information.

Larry is a 2-year-old Dove who's been in the Boston adoption center since Jan. 8th. He arrived as part of a surrender of more than a dozen birds to Nevins Farm, where many of the doves still reside. Shelter staff says that Larry and his comrades are good-natured, mellow, and low-maintenance. Click here for adoption information.

Casper is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix cat who's been at NEAS since Jan. 11. He was transported to Massachusetts from Florida, where he lived in crowded and unsanitary conditions. Casper is a spirit cat, meaning that he is shy with people. Though, he may warm up to his new roommates eventually. Click here for more information.

Ursula is a 1-year-old Californian rabbit at Nevins Farm. She has been there since September when she arrived as part of a group of animals surrendered in a law enforcement case. Ursula is a sassy bunny who's active and clever. But she is a little more complicated than some rabbits, as she has shown cage aggression in the past. Click here for more information.

Myles Standish is a 1-year-old guinea pig who has been at the Cape Cod Adoption Center for nearly four months after he was abandoned at a local animal control office. Myles is social, meaning he would do best if adopted with a companion guinea pig of the same gender. Myles is also quite noisy, but shelter staff members say they love his squeaks. Click here for more information on Myles.

One-year-old Kylo is a Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been at NEAS since November. He arrived as part of a transport from South Carolina. He is loving and goofy with people but takes a little time to get comfortable around them. He's also an adventurous pup who would do well with some canine siblings. Click here for adoption information.

