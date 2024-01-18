Overcast 29°

Michelin Star Chef John Fraser Opens The Lineup In Boston

From a classic American burger to artisanal Neapolitan pizza, a new curated food hall by a Michelin Star chef has opened its doors in Downtown Boston this week. 

The Ariana concept offers menu items inspired by Mexican street food.

 Photo Credit: Brian Samuels
Khier Casino
Chef John Fraser brought five new food and beverage concepts to The Lineup at The Connector, a new gathering space on the ground floor of Winthrop Center in Boston.

“Chef John has been a leader in the hospitality industry for the past 16 years and has restaurants across New York City, Long Island, Tampa, Los Angeles, and now Boston,” according to a news release about The Lineup.

He garnered Michelin Stars for three restaurants and leads the exclusive dining program at The Residences at Winthrop Center.

Fraser isn’t stopping with The Lineup — he plans to open a new restaurant in the spring.

“The Lineup will feature five new, best-in-class culinary concepts, each with its own unique personality, with a wide range of options for all palettes to enjoy,” Fraser said.

The menu offers a wide range of options including Ariana, a vegetarian Mexi-Cali concept; IRIS Mezze, a kiosk offering classic and modern Greek small plates; Gatto Pazzo, a fast-casual artisanal Neapolitan pizza shop; Big Grin, an American-inspired burger concept; and Day Shift, an all-day coffee kiosk.

The Lineup is open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Day Shift is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. All featured concepts are also available for pickup. 

