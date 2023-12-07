‘Knocked My Socks Off’: These 5 Mass Eateries Named In Top 100 Restaurants In US

OpenTable put together the list based on 12 million diner reviews, ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the online restaurant reservation service said.

Two Boston restaurants made the list — Krasi and Mooncusser Fish House.

Krasi, a wine bar in the heart of Boston's Back Bay, won over customers with their delectable bites.

“Everything we ordered was very delicious,” one review said. “We got charcuteries/cheese, marouli salad — which is very well-seasoned, mushroom pita, xydato (squid) - really amazing, and lamb orzo.”

Mooncusser, a Back Bay seafood restaurant, serves a $115 rotating, seasonal multi-course menu from head chef Carl Dooley.

“The food was outstanding, every appetizer (three), every main course and the dessert knocked my socks off,” one reviewer wrote. “The flavors and presentation were exquisite and every bite was a cacophony of flavors.”

Bar Vlaha's Greek cuisine in Brookline also secured a spot on the list.

“We had lamb leg as our main and it was good just not exactly what we were expecting,” a reviewer recalled. “The tzatziki is the best I've ever had and we spend a month in Greece every summer so that's saying something.”

Pammy’s, a New American spot between Cambridge’s Central and Harvard Squares, is owned by husband and wife team Chris and Pam Willis.

“As always at Pammy's the pasta dishes were incredible — but our first-course options of a cabbage/squash salad and scallop crudo were both phenomenal,” one reviewer commented. “My mom and I had such a special evening out at Pammy's - beautiful atmosphere, amazing food, impeccable service!”

The Ocean House Restaurant in Cape Cod rounds out the list, serving New England coastal cuisine with Pan-Asian flair.

“The food was out of this world — highly recommend the bento box,” a reviewer chimed in.

Click here for OpenTable’s full list of the best restaurants in 2023.

