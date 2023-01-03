No Tipping: Just Burgers, Fries, And Livable Wage At New North Shore Eatery

A new restaurant promises to not just take care of their customers, but also their staff, resulting in a different approach to dining that means customers are not expected to tip.

The Cormorant is located on Merrimac Street in Newburyport in the building where permanently-closed Mama Dukes operated.

The new spot is having its soft launch on Friday, Dec. 30 and its grand opening weekend on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, January 1, according to the restaurant's instagram and a Boston's Wicked North Shore Facebook post.

To get ready for the big launch, new owners Kristen and Katie have been hiring staff over the past few weeks, offering more benefits than restaurant workers can usually hope for.

Employees at the Cormorant are paid a livable wage, so customers are not asked to tip. As well as a reliable salary that is not determined by the whims of customers, the eatery offers workers bonus packages, a five-day work week, free meals, no late nights or early mornings, and a consistent schedule.

The brains behind the spot's unique approach to dining comes from the new owners varied experiences in the restaurant business. Kristen, who hails from Massachusetts, and Katie, from New Jersey, have collectively worked in many parts of the food industry, including management, food journalism, waitstaff, and recipe development.

The duo from different states can't agree on whether a sandwich is called a "hoagie" or a "sub," so their menu calls them "sandos," offering cubans, venetian schnitzel sandwiches, a chicken cordon bleu sandwich, and more.

The eatery also offers a rotating list of specials, cocktails, beer and wine, milkshakes, and rotating dessert selection.

