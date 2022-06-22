Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Lifestyle

Chelsea Restaurant Serves Up Best Pizza In Massachusetts, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Ciao! Pizza & Pasta, located at 59 Williams St. in Chelsea
Ciao! Pizza & Pasta, located at 59 Williams St. in Chelsea Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Massachusetts eatery known for its wood-fired pizzas was listed as the restaurant that serves the best pies in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The "Prosciutto Di Parma" at Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea is the best pizza in the state, according to the report.

The pizza is made with port and fig jam, gorgonzola, mozzarella, arugula, and balsamic​, according to the restaurant's website.

The restaurant is located at 59 Williams St.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

