Rite Aid Announces Massachusetts Store Closure After Declaring Bankruptcy

Shortly after declaring bankruptcy, Rite Aid announced 154 store closures.

In a filing on Tuesday, April 9, the company said 17 more stores, including one in Massachusetts, in Fall River, at 10 Stafford Road,

Rite Aid currently has 2,000 stores and about 44,000 employees.

Rite Aid is one of a number of drugstore chains facing litigation related to the deadly abuse of opioids and more than a thousand lawsuits have been filed claiming Rite Aid illegally prescribed painkillers.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

