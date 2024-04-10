Overcast 51°

SHARE

Rite Aid Announces Massachusetts Store Closure After Declaring Bankruptcy

Rite Aid has announced new store closures after the struggling pharmacy chain filed for bankruptcy in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rite Aid&nbsp;

Rite Aid 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after declaring bankruptcy, Rite Aid announced 154 store closures.

In a filing on Tuesday, April 9, the company said 17 more stores, including one in Massachusetts, in Fall River, at 10 Stafford Road,

Rite Aid currently has 2,000 stores and about 44,000 employees.

Rite Aid is one of a number of drugstore chains facing litigation related to the deadly abuse of opioids and more than a thousand lawsuits have been filed claiming Rite Aid illegally prescribed painkillers. 

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE