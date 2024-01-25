Hector Acevedo, 33, of Jamaica Plain, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and five years of supervised release for coercing a minor on TikTok to send him child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

The Level 3 registered sex offender pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of receipt of child pornography by a recidivist.

Acevedo was previously convicted on multiple child and sexual exploitation charges, including trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, posing or exhibiting a child in state of nudity or sexual conduct and dissemination of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Acevedo was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison and three years of probation on Feb. 13, 2018.

After being released, he claimed he was a 17-year-old boy on TikTok and messaged a 13-year-old girl to ask for her phone number and nude photos, prosecutors said.

He also tried to get the girl to engage in sexual conduct over video chat.

While on probation, Acevedo would also ask other children online to send him nudes, while pretending to be a pre-teen or teenage girl, according to prosecutors.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.