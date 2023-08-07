Firefighters Hurt, 30 Left Homeless In Raging Boston 4-Alarm Fire

A 3-family home at 20 Irma Street in Boston caught on fire Monday afternoon, with the flames speaking to two nearby buildings and becoming a four-alarm conflagration, Boston firefighters said.

Three firefighters were injured fighting back the flames, and 30 people had their homes destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters got a foothold and knocked down the heaviest part of the fire by 3 p.m.

Firefighters braved the flames to rescue two pet birds from the fire-filled homes.

The three 3-decker homes were left charred, photos posted by the fire department show.

The Boston Police Department, Boston Sparks, Boston EMS, and OEM assisted the Boston Fire Department at the scene.

