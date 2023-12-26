Robert Santana, 28, of Lawrence, and Danine Simpson, 27, of the Bronx, contacted the man about sex in exchange for cash on a website and set up a meeting on the 23rd floor of the Hilton Hotel at 40 Dalton St. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

When Simpson called the man into her room, police said she pulled out a knife and demanded he hand over $200.

The man then reported the incident to the hotel lobby before he told officers that Simpson was the person who robbed him.

Officers saw a man, later identified as Santana, exit Simpson’s room and tried to back away.

Police found a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with eight rounds in Santana’s fanny pack, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Simpson and Santana appeared at the Boston Municipal Court central division on Friday, Dec. 22.

Simpson was charged with armed robbery and ordered held on $1,500 bail, authorities said.

Santana was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, police said.

He is held without bail pending a Thursday, Dec. 28, dangerousness hearing, the Suffolk DA said.

The man who went to the hotel looking for sex will be charged at a later date with engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.

