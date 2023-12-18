Kourtney Godfrey, 37, of Roxbury, was arrested by police around 4:30 p.m. after security at the DoubleTree Hotel at 240 Mt. Vernon St. in Dorchester, Boston police said.

She is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police.

The four people she is accused of stabbing are expected to survive. Paramedics took them to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Godfrey is set to appear in Dorchester District Court as police continue investigating.

Police did not immediately say what led to the stabbing at the DoubleTree hotel.

