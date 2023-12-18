Light Rain Fog/Mist and Windy 62°

Woman Nabbed After Stabbing 4 At Boston Hotel

A woman accused of stabbing four people at a DoubleTree in Boston on Sunday, Dec. 17, was handcuffed by hotel security and is now facing multiple charges.

<p>DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel in Dorchester.</p>

DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel in Dorchester.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Khier Casino
Kourtney Godfrey, 37, of Roxbury, was arrested by police around 4:30 p.m. after security at the DoubleTree Hotel at 240 Mt. Vernon St. in Dorchester, Boston police said. 

She is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police.

The four people she is accused of stabbing are expected to survive. Paramedics took them to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Godfrey is set to appear in Dorchester District Court as police continue investigating. 

Police did not immediately say what led to the stabbing at the DoubleTree hotel.

