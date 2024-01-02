McCarthy shared the live video on her Instagram page on Sunday night, Dec. 31, with the caption, “Drunk New Year in The Bay with Mr Wahlberg!”

"We're in a pizza place,” she said in the video. “I don't know where. We just walked around. I have no shoes on ... They just asked for cash, and we don't have any.”

"Strangers are just walking up and handing me money to buy a pizza," Wahlberg added.

"I said, 'Let's go live!' because I like everyone when we're drunk together," McCarthy laughed.

The couple, who married in 2014, then sang “Happy New Year to you” to the tune of “Happy Birthday.”

Wahlberg also shared a photo with McCarthy in their New Year’s Eve attire.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the “drunk” holiday video.

“I just love me some tipsy Wahlbergs!!! Happy New Year 2024,” one Instagram user said.

“So cute! The two of you need your OWN nye show! Donnie just loves his fans ‘Come see us’ Happy New Year to you both,” another commenter wrote.

Donnie’s brother Mark Wahlberg, also of Dorchester, congratulated him on the 14th and final season of the hit police drama “Blue Bloods,” according to ET Online.

