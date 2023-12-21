Wahlberg’s action-comedy debuted on AppleTV+ on Friday, Dec. 15, and is now the most-viewed film in the service’s history, according to Deadline. There are already talks about a potential sequel, reports said.

The Jennifer Aniston-led “The Morning Show” holds the streaming platform’s record for the most watched series, Deadline said.

“The Family Plan” follows Dan, played by Wahlberg, an assassin-turned-car salesman who lives in the suburbs with his family.

But his past life eventually catches up to him, the movie’s IMDb page says.

The film also stars Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Maggie Q, Ciarán Hinds, and Van Crosby.

This isn’t the first time Wahlberg has flexed his comedic muscles.

He starred in “Ted” and its sequel, “Spenser Confidential,” “Instant Family,” and “Transformers.”

“The Family Plan” is available to watch via streaming on AppleTV+.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.