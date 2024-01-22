Dream Gillenwater was charged in Roxbury Municipal Court on Thursday, Jan. 18, with one count of assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot, sidewalk), the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Boston police arrived at 174 Ipswich St. on Dec. 8 to find a 24-year-old woman on the ground and out of breath.

Gillenwater was also there and appeared intoxicated and was yelling at the officers, telling them she and her sister were drinking, the DA said.

A witness said he saw the two fighting at a bus stop and tried to stop them, but Gillenwater “slugged” her sister in the back of the head as the sister walked away, according to officials.

The witness said he called 911, but the sister fell to the ground as Gillenwater allegedly continued to assault her.

Surveillance video from a nearby school also showed Gillenwater repeatedly stomping and standing with both feet on her sister’s head, and then grabbing it before slamming it against the sidewalk four times, prosecutors said.

Gillenwater was held on $1,000 bail and other conditions after she appeared in court on Thursday.

She is set to go back to court on Feb. 8 for a pre-trial hearing.

