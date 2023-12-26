But an East Boston pizzeria owner took it to the extreme, the Barstool Sports owner said in his review of DaCoopas Pizza at 474 Saratoga St.

"The guy in there aggressively getting me to come," Portnoy said before taking his first bite. "Not like a little bit. A lot a bit."

Portnoy said the owner has bombarded him with requests for a review by slamming other pizzerias featured on his One Bite Pizza Reviews YouTube channel and claiming DaCoopas was much better.

The cajoling lasted for years, Portnoy said.

When Portnoy walked into DaCoopas Pizza earlier this month, the owner said he could barely believe it. Portnoy joked that he was only there to avoid having to file a restraining order against him.

So, was the review worth it for DaCoopas?

"It's very good. I'm glad we did it. I could eat it every day," Portnoy said. "This is a pizza to be proud of. Is it an 8 or 9 pizza like how he was talking? No."

Portnoy scored it a 7.8.

It's a good score, but not as good as Joanie's in Chelmsford, which he said is his new benchmark for Boston-area pizza.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.