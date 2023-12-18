That pizzeria is Joanie's Pizza at 83 Parkhurst Road, which he rated an 8.4, one of his highest scores in recent reviews of Bay State restaurants.

"This is not good, not great, it's spectacular," he said. "... This made the whole trip. I don't care what happens the rest of the month."

Portnoy came to Massachusetts earlier this month for the Army versus Navy football game at Gillette Stadium. He made a point of reviewing Joanie's after several fans recommended it to him.

"Thanks to everyone who shouted it out, 'you gotta try it, you gotta try it," he said during a recent episode of his "One Bite Pizza Review" show on YouTube. "Spectacular. Great pizza. Right up my alley."

Portnoy raved about the pizza's perfect undercarriage and crispy crust. His only critique was the blend of parmesan cheese sprinkled on top of the pie.

"How is it this place doesn't have a line around the corner," he asked his cameraman.

Portnoy isn't the only person singing Joanie's praises.

The restaurant boasts a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Yelp.

"It could be a frou-frou pizza joint that charges way more than they should, but it isn't," one person wrote. "I love the small take-out-only vibe, slinging pies, feeding the masses."

