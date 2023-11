The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, near 800 Boylston Street, according to Boston police.

The suspects are believed to have stolen between $5,000 to $6,000 worth of designer sunglasses.

Surveillance photos have been shared by the department.

No further details about the shoplifting has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at (617) 343-5619.

