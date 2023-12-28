The Koji Club, located in Brighton, serves a wide range of sake drinks and snacks — from caviar to sushi bento boxes and Japanese curry empanadas.

Their sake list includes drinks from Japan as well as rice wines made in France and Mexico.

The Koji Club’s menu described the junta ginjo drink by Mexican sake company Nami as being made with papaya and starfruit.

Owner and co-founder Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale faced her fair share of challenges trying to open a bar during the pandemic.

But she was laser-focused on The Koji Club’s mission of educating drinkers about sake made around the world.

“I really wanted to create a space where everyone who wanted to discover what their favorite glass of sake is could go through that discovery process conducted by someone who truly loves the beverage,” she told WBUR in an interview.

Yelp reviewers took note of the hard work DiPasquale and her team put into The Koji Club.

“Possibly the best service I've ever had in my life,” one reviewer wrote. “Learned a lot about sake that night.”

“Don’t sleep on the snacks” either, the reviewer added. “Saltines, cream cheese, and homemade miso sounds uneventful but was so so good.”

The Koji Club is open Wednesday through Saturday and takes reservations via Resy.

