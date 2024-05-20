Overcast 45°

Antoniou Panagiotis Was Hiking With Friends When He Fell

A 74-year-old Jamaica Plains man had to be rescued over the weekend after falling 15 feet from a mountain while hiking at a New Hampshire state park. 

The view atop the mountain at Monadnock State Park.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Antoniou Panagiotis was climbing down a trail when he lost his footing and fell about 15 feet on the Spellman Trail at Monadnock State Park, causing an injury to his upper body that prevented him from continuing the hike, according to New Hampshire Wildlife Officials. 

His hiking mates called for help and rescuers reached them around 10:15 p.m. and provided first aid, warm clothing, headlamps, and help down the mountain. They didn't make it to their vehicles until 1:40 a.m., several hours after they had intended. 

Panagiotis declined an ambulance and returned to Massachusetts with his hiking companions. 

New Hampshire wildlife officials reminded hikers to bring warm clothing and extra provisions even if they don't plan for an extended hike. 

