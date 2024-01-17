Emily Souza, 14, of Boston, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to Boston police.

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build, weighs about 80 to 100 pounds, and has long straight light brown hair.

Emily was last seen wearing a black jacket as well as a pair of gray sweatpants.

Boston police are asking anyone with information about Emily whereabouts to contact 911 or A7 Detectives at (617) 343-4234.

