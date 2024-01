Malek “Angel” Louati was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11, leaving school around noon, according to police.

She attends Weymouth High School and is described as a light-skinned young woman, standing at 5 feet 2 inches, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Malek’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

