Back Bay Townhouse With Transparent Elevator On Sale For $12M

The property at 126 Marlborough St. was first built in 1868 for Charles William Freeland, a developer of several townhouses, BackBayHouses.org noted.

It was completely renovated in 2021 and now offers four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 4,788 square feet of living space.

One unique feature of the townhouse is you can ride a transparent elevator if you don’t want to the staircase that spirals around it, the listing by Gibson Sotheby's International Realty said.

The spacious living room also functions as a study area, while a wet bar is conveniently placed in the dining room.

The kitchen holds a dining bay and state-of-the-art appliances.

The bedroom suite features a fireplace, two large closets, and two heated baths. There’s also a garden-level suite as well as a fitness studio.

Other amenities include a two-car garage, open parking as well as views on a roof deck with an outdoor kitchen.

