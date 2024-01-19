The 9,339-square-foot home at 7 Prospect Hill Rd. in Stockbridge is now for sale at $9.95 million, a listing by William Pitt Sotheby’s noted.

The home offers five bedrooms, six full and three half baths as well as stunning views of the mountains.

It was the longtime home of Tavitian, a Cold War refugee who emigrated from Beirut to New York in 1961 and became a prominent philanthropist in the Berkshires, before he died in April 2020 at 80 years old, according to Mansion Global.

Tavitian’s legacy was preserved by a team of designers and architects, who worked with William Pitt Sotheby’s to list the estate.

“You feel like you are in a gracious estate home,” listing agent Patrice Melluzzo, of William Pitt/Julia B Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, said. “It was built in 1993, but it has all the grandeur and finishes of a home built in 1915.”

The living area and library “open to that incredible stonework and the patios,” she added.

The kitchen not only features a large island, several sinks, marble countertops, high-end appliances, and a pantry, it also offers breathtaking views of the mountains.

The lower level is fully equipped with a media room, a gym, a wine cellar, a small kitchen, a library, and changing room for the pool.

It’s just few minutes walk to downtown Stockbridge as well as popular arts venues the Tanglewood and Jacob’s Pillow.

