Built by Kistler & Knapp, the property at 210 Monument Farm Road offers not only a seven-bedroom main house but also three guest houses with seven more bedrooms.

It is also complete with a luxurious spa, an indoor pool with a retractable roof, a tennis court, a greenhouse, and a high-end kitchen for cooking and entertaining.

Guests will never want to leave the 5.84-acre estate as it also features an 11-seat home theater, a billiard room with a wet bar, a craft room, a game room, and a sauna, according to the listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.

If you’re still looking for something to do, hit the newly renovated gym building that has rooms for weight training, cardio, and high-temperature infrared workouts. It comes complete with his and her locker rooms.

The stunning manor house is minutes away from downtown historic Concord Center, and the nearby equestrian farms is perfect for horseback riding, the listing said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.