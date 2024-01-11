The property at 4 Townsend St., also known as the Harvey Tileston House, was built in 1770, Boston.com notes.

The 1,924-square-foot home has a hidden passageway leading into a cellar, where runaway slaves would hide, according to a plaque on a historic schoolhouse near the property.

The home was also once used to store barrels of rum for clergy taking breaks in between sermons.

Today, the three-bedroom, one-bath house offers a state-of-the-art kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and a pantry.

It also comes with a washer and dryer as well as a 150-square-foot dining area with the original fireplace.

The second floor is complete with a spacious living area and a TV room measuring 165 square feet.

An office, which could be turned into a fourth bedroom, is also found on the second floor.

Faun MacDonald of Keller Williams Realty Merrimack Valley said the third floor covers the width of the house and has rooms “just a little bit bigger than closets."

A Spanish-style wrought-iron balcony installed in the mid-1800s to make the owner’s homesick wife happy also spans the front width of the house.

The listing warns, however, that the balcony needs repair and shouldn’t be used.

Besides the schoolhouse, there two more outbuildings that can be used as sheds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.