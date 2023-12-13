The $25 million Georgian Revival-style mansion on 333 Lee St., listed by Tracy Campion and Ryan Clunan of Campion and Company, is set on more than 3 acres of landscaped grounds.

“The main residence showcases museum quality detail unequaled by any other residence in Brookline and has been thoroughly updated, now combining traditional style and modern amenities with a thoughtful floor plan ideal for comfortable family living or grand entertaining,” the listing on Zillow said.

If you want to get away from party guests, the back of the property has a one-bedroom brick-and-slate carriage house with a private garden.

Designed in 1890 by William Truman Aldrich, who studied at MIT and École Des Beaux-Arts in Paris, the luxury home’s 60-foot underground passageway doubles as an art gallery and ends in a pool pavilion, Boston.com noted.

The pavilion is complete with amenities such as a kitchen and dining areas that are great for large parties. It also features a hot tub, sauna, and steam room that fits eight people.

The mansion has 11 bathrooms — seven full and four partial — nine bedrooms, and nine cozy fireplaces you can heat up during winter.

There’s also a library, gym, family and media rooms, and an office, according to Boston magazine.

