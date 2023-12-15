YouTuber MrBeast featured the 120,000-square-foot, 60-acre estate in a video showing him and his crew touring a variety of homes, ranging from a $1 shack to a mansion worth more than $100 million.

Juggler Meadow, which is listed on Zillow for $23 million, is a massive 16-bedroom, 25-bath compound that and a gourmet kitchen that would put any restaurant to shame.

The estate is packed with near-endless amenities including a two-story arcade equipped with pinball machines, slots, and carnival-style skeeball, an indoor water park inspired by The Bellagio in Las Vegas, a full-size auditorium, a stage equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, and more.

Juggler Meadow consists of eight structures: a main house, two car barns, two guest houses, a clubhouse, a pool cabana, and a spa, according to the estate’s website.

The main home was first built in the 1980s, but Kittredge renovated the property in eight stages, which was completed in 2010.

The private main bedroom wing spans an entire side of the luxury home, featuring a fireplace and a private balcony, two auxiliary bedroom suites, a kitchenette, and a den/office.

For the sports enthusiast, Juggler Meadow also features a nine-hole golf course, three outdoor tennis courts, an indoor tennis court, and a basketball court.

The enormous garage can hold up to 100 luxury and sports cars.

“This is like a garage out of a video game,” MrBeast commented. "Lamborghinis on top of Lamborghinis."

One member compared it to “a candy store for adults.”

Click here to see the full listing for Juggler Meadow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.